SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three motorcyclists were hospitalized overnight after hitting the side of a car.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a 2009 Dodge Journey was headed eastbound on Kearney. When the driver made a left turn to head north on Main Street, three different motorcycles hit the side of the car.

SPD said all three riders were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but are in stable condition.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of the crash, but SPD said speed is believed to be a factor.