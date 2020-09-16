Three more Greene County residents have died from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three Greene County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

A press release says those who died were a man in his 40s associated with a long-term care facility, a woman in her 70s who was associated with long-term care, and a man in his 90s. Each had underlying health conditions.

“This virus, unfortunately, continues to show us nobody is immune, especially those at increased risk. People with underlying health conditions who had many healthy years ahead of them are dying,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks, washing our hands and staying home when we are sick.”

Greene County now has 49 residents who have died from COVID-19, with 19 of those being reported in September.

