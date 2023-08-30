CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who may have information on an active assault investigation.

According to a release from CCSO, 22-year-old John Brennan Richardson of Springfield, 22-year-old Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar of Montreal, Missouri and an unknown male possibly known as “Roberto” may have information about an assault in the Greenview area, located north of Camdenton.

Courtesy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO said the assault happened on Aug. 7 and is asking anyone with information about the three men to contact them at 573-346-2243.