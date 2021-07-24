Three inmates escape from the McDonald County Detention Center after attacking detention officer

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Three inmates escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center after attacking a detention officer Saturday, July 24.
Authorities are looking for the following suspects:
- David Molina 49-year-old Hispanic male and was last seen wearing orange and white stripe pants and a white shirt.
- Carmelo Miguel Burgos 27-year-old Hispanic male and was last seen wearing orange and white stripe pants and no shirt.
- Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas 23-year-old Black male last seen wearing white pants and a white shirt.
If you see any of the suspects, you are asked to call 911. All subjects are considered dangerous. The sheriff’s office says you should not attempt to apprehend or confront them.