Three charged with murder in connection to Greene County homicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Three people are now facing charges in connection to a homicide that took place in Greene County earlier this month. Common among all of their charges is at least one count of murder.

Riley Winston Collier is charged with one count of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering.

Riley Winston Collier

Patricia Davis

Patricia Davis, who according to authorities is Collier’s girlfriend, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.

Michael James Stauffer, is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree murder.

Michael Stauffer

The three are charged in connection to the death of Stanley Simon II, who deputies found deceased in a home in Greene County on October 20, 2020. The glass of the back door of the residence had been shattered, according to authorities. Investigators reportedly found two spent shell casings near the scene of the break-in. Simon’s family members confirmed to authorities that multiple items had apparently been removed from the home, including multiple firearms.

That same day, authorities noticed Simon’s 2004 Chevy 3500 had been taken from the home.

Four days after the discovery of Simon’s body, authorities located the vehicle. In it, authorities found a debit card reportedly belonging to Collier. Later that day, authorities say Collier and Davis were taken into custody by the Webster County Sheriff’s Department.

A few days later, while authorities were searching the residence of Patricia Davis, investigators found items with Collier’s name on them inside a 2005 Mini Cooper. One of the items found inside the car was an envelope with a list written on it. According to authorities, the list included the following items:

“Hit for guns”

“Pick up truck”

“Grab Dually”

“Stash them conservation”

On Oct. 24, 2020, authorities obtained access to Davis’ cell phone, thanks to a warrant executed by Webster County. Police found on that phone a text conversation with another number, determined to belong to Michael Stauffer.

In the cab of a truck belonging to Riley Collier, authorities say they found a number of firearms. Collier is said to have crashed that truck two days after multiple guns went missing from Simon’s house.

Inside that truck, authorities found another slip of paper with another to do list. According to authorities, this one read:

“Brass catcher”

“Clean & wipe guns”

“Get bags prepped”

“Finish cans”

“Wipe zip ties”

“Wipe everything”

“Plan pictures maps everything”

According to a person familiar with these three suspects, who was interviewed by investigators, Riley drove to a storage facility in Republic, Missouri, where he unloaded all of the property taken from Stanley Simon’s home. This person told authorities among the items unloaded were two chainsaws and one dirt bike.

Authorities say those items are consistent with the items Simon’s family noted were missing from the house on Oct. 20, 2020.