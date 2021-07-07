Three charged in Sweaney shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three men have been charged in the February shooting death of 21-year-old Springfield man Chandler Sweaney, according to court documents.

Paul Morales, 28, Timothy Johnson, 32, and Rickey Rose, 34, all of Springfield, are charged with second-degree murder. Morales and Johnson also are charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement, a witness told investigators that Sweaney was killed in his home when Morales and Johnson came to the home to confront Rose about dealings in controlled substances. Rose had rented a room in Sweaney’s home. The dead man’s family told officers that he had rented rooms in the home to people after advertising on social media.

The witness said Johnson and Morales confronted Rose in his room and shot him in the leg. In fleeing the scene, Morales shot Sweaney in the living room where he had been lying on a couch.

Sweaney was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

A break in the case apparently came when an inmate at a jail in Randolph County, Ill., was heard on monitored phone calls discussing the murder. The inmate was described in court documents as a “high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples,” a gang known to be involved in the distribution of controlled substances.

The three suspects are being held without bond in the Greene County Jail.