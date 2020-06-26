Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

“This virus is here, and it’s spreading”, CoxHealth issues warning about rising percentage of positive COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Friday, CoxHealth posted a warning to it’s Facebook following, using it’s most recent numbers regarding positive COVID-19 tests as an illustration of the virus’s presence.

“As of yesterday, the percent of positive tests that CoxHealth has conducted — for symptomatic patients — is 8.72%. This figure is nearly 4% higher than what it was seven days ago (5.02%),” the hospital’s statement said in part.

The statement encouraged readers to social distance, stay clear of large groups of people, and wear masks. The hospital says that last recommendation is “more important than ever”.

