UPDATE: The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has updated Zachary Cano and Jonathan Peace’s charges.

Cano is being charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery, first degree assault, armed criminal action and felony stealing. He is being held without bond.

Peace is being charged with three counts of felony stealing of firearms, explosive weapons or ammonium nitrate. He is being held with a bond of $500,000.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the suspects from Wednesday’s fatal shooting at a Springfield tactical supply store has been charged with murder and theft and another charged with theft and both are now connected to previous gun thefts.

Zachary Austin Cano, 20, and Jonathan C. Peace, 20, were arrested after police responded to a report of gunshots near Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield. Colin Loderhose, 25, was shot and killed as a result of the incident. Cano and Peace were formally charged today (7/7/22).

A probable cause document was released by the Springfield Police Department that detailed the incidents that led to the two suspects’ arrests. Cano and Peace are suspected to have taken part in multiple gun thefts and attempted thefts July 5 and 6.

Cano is charged with murder, assault, robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a firearm.

Peace is charged with stealing a firearm.

Springfield Police Department officers were called just after 9 a.m. July 6 to respond to reports of a shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply on South Campbell Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Loderhose had been shot multiple times and that the suspects had left the scene in a gold Chevrolet Impala.

Police followed the suspects to an apartment complex near Kansas Expressway and Bennett Street. Police found the Impala parked with both of its doors open and the two suspects standing near the trunk, appearing to be taking their clothes off. Springfield police arrested Cano and Peace at the scene after discovering multiple guns in the Impala.

According to a police document, Cano and Peace said they were grabbed at the store and that they had acted in self-defense. Police told Cano they needed all the details about what happened.

“I know,” Cano said, according to the police report. “I’m already knowing. I’m already, this isn’t my first murder. I already know.”

After investigating, police found a potential link to place Peace as the suspect of a theft of a firearm at Anchor Tactical Supply the previous day, July 5. Loderhose confronted Peace and Cano about the theft before the shooting.

One of the rifles in the Impala had the same serial number as a weapon that was stolen from Anchor Tactical Supply July 5.

Peace and Cano were also suspected to be involved with another gun theft from a different gun store July 5.

The police answered an assault call from All About Guns on South Glenstone Avenue. Two males were reported to have arrived at the gun store June 5, where they ran out of the store with a rifle. When the owner of the store chased the two, one of the suspects struck the owner in the face with the butt of the rifle. Peace said that on June 6, he was present for an a separate attempted robbery at All About Guns.

Cano and Peace were booked at the Greene County Jail. No trial date was set at the time of this writing.