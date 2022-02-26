SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Professor Andrei Tcacenco says the war between Russia and Ukraine started back in 2014.

“There’s been active fighting on the front line in eastern Ukraine throughout these last eight years,” Tcacenco said. “Thousands of people have died, tens of thousands more have fled from eastern Ukraine through this conflict. Even though in Ukraine, there was no sense of conflict, the war was a very hot war throughout these last eight years. This conflict from Ukrainian perspective has been going on for eight years. You know, Ukraine’s been at war with Russian intervention since 2014 especially since the annexation of Crimea.”

Tcacenco was born in Moldova, a country bordering Ukraine. He immigrated to the United States with his family. He finished high school and college in California.

“I lived in Ukraine in 2018 and 2019 where I was doing research for my dissertation and then official dissertation in 2020,” Tcacenco said. “Then I became a professor of Russian Studies and a Soviet history at a college in Minnesota. That was a visiting position for a year. Then I got this job here in Springfield last April.”

Tcacenco still has family in Ukraine and Russia. He’s been concerned for his family and friends as the Russia invasion continues to unfold.

“As historians, you know, we think of war is like abstract, but this is like very real,” Tcacenco said. “This is a full on war between a sovereign between two sovereign European countries, which is something that hasn’t really happened since 1945.”

Tcacenco said the dispute between Russia and Ukraine started many years ago.

“Kyiv was the capital of the original eastern Slavic kingdom,” Tcacenco said. “[That] was where all the writing was happening, the modern sort of languages of these East Slavic languages and the writing system, which is called Glycolytic. During that time, it was developed in Kyiv. However, in the year 1240, Kiev fell to the Mongols and a lot of priests and educated people fled from Kyiv to either to Vilnius, Lithuania, but some also went to these northern principalities which is now Novgorod and even Moscow. So there is a sort of historical argument over whether who gets to claim that legacy of the Eastern Slavic people. Is Ukraine the inheritor of that legacy? But also Russia claims to have inherited that legacy of Kyiv and roots, and it claims to be the defender of all these Slavic people.”

In 2014, Tcacenco said Ukraine was looking at signing a treaty of free trade with the European Union. Tcacenco said Putin stopped that from happening.

“When we think about why specifically that year in that conflict the Russians sort of helped split Ukraine because part of the NATO’s and EU’s guidelines for joining is that these countries cannot have internal conflicts and territorial disputes within them. So for Putin creating a zone, a Russian sphere of influence and sort of breakaway region, a war is a really concrete way to sort of prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.”

A large group gathered at the square downtown to show their support and love for Ukrainians.

“I believe there’s power in unity,” Ukrainian Alex Limonchenko said. “When we come together, we go to different churches, but we come together for one purpose to pray for unity of Ukraine. I’ve been talking to my sister in Ukraine and family. They’re so grateful. They feel our support and our prayers for the supernatural things happening.”

On Sunday, there will be another gathering at the square at 4:30 p.m. to show support for those in Ukraine.