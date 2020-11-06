Third inmate at the Springfield Fed Med dies from COVID-19; facility has 210 cases between inmates and staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A third inmate from the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners (MCFP) in Springfield has died from COVID-19 related issues.

According to a press release, inmate Wayne Young Bird, 52-year-old, tested positive on Wednesday, October 28. Young Bird received daily symptom checks and had 24-hour nursing staff. On Wednesday, November 4, Young Bird was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

On that same day, Young Bird died from the virus. He did have long-term pre-existing medical conditions that put him at high risk.

Young Bird was sentenced in the District of South Dakota to a 136-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and has been in Springfield since September 2019.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, of the 843 inmates, there are 176 with COVID-19 and 34 staff with COVID-19. You can find this information on an interactive map that shows cases from around the nation. Currently, 16,610 inmates and 1,496 staff have recovered nationwide.