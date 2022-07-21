SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the community for assistance with identifying four people suspected of numerous burglaries at Hammons Field.

Security footage recorded four people on multiple nights skateboarding around Hammons Field, damaging property, and stealing from the facility. According to information sent out by the police, the burglaries have ended with thousands of dollars worth of damages and theft loss.

The suspects usually visit Hammons Field between 10 p.m. and midnight when there are any games scheduled. The photos show them on skateboards and longboards.

The SPD asks that anyone who has any information call the police station at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.