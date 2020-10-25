Therapists seeing more patients during election season, reporting higher levels of stress and anxiety

JOPLIN, Mo. — Election day is less than two weeks away and some people are dealing with mounting anxiety.

Therapists at the Ozark Center say they have seen hundreds of people coming in for help in the last few months.

They’re seeing more people dealing with anxiety this election season.

Political science professor Dr. William Delehanty says the election has been stressful especially with several problems in the world right now.

“I think the nature of the current election is one where you have several kinds of problems in the broader environment,” Delehanty said. “So you have the pandemic you have social unrest and it’s not entirely clear how we should go about solving those problems.”

Therapists suggest if you are feeling stressed, you should avoid conflict and take deep breaths to relax.