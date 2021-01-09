The Springfield Symphony Orchestra hosted its first concert in 2021

Springfield, Mo.- The Springfield Symphony Orchestra went back on stage for the first time this year.

The symphony continued its “Comfort Food” season with a concert called “Smorgasbord”.

The concert featured Brahm’s Symphony Number 2 and Grieg’s Piano Concerto featuring guest artist Kyle Orth. The music director and conductor was Kyle Wiley Pickett.

“Performing music for people is a vocation but it’s also a mission,” said Pickett. “We’re trying to do something that uplifts that unites the community, that brings people together. And gives them something that leaves them in a different place than when they came into the hall. That’s the role of music and that is what we are dedicated to doing.”

The orchestra’s next concert is set for the end of January and will be called “Hot Buttered Popcorn”. The concert will feature music from The Wizard of Oz, Ben Hur, and Casablanca.