SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On this Christmas Day some members of the community are giving back to those who don’t have a place to go for a meal.

The Salvation Army served lunch to around 140 people today with the help of about 50 volunteers. Those volunteers said giving back and serving others is a rewarding experience.

“It makes me filled with a lot of gratitude,” said Stacie Moore, who helped serve lunch today. “And I just I hope that others can have that gratitude today also.”

“The people that are being served that they can get out of the rain and the cold and have a place to relax,” said Andrea Hayman, another volunteer at the lunch. “And enjoy each other and meet other people, too.”

Monday’s Christmas meal had ham, potatoes and pie handed out by the volunteers.

“We really asked our volunteers, will you please, in a non-verbal way, say that that you care about these individuals by serving them,” said Major Amos Shiels, Co-Pastor/Co-Administrator for the Salvation Army in Springfield.

The organization offers meals to those who need assistance year-round.

“Our goal really is how do we serve the individuals who are coming in and let them know that we care about them,” Shiels said. “Let them know that they are a part of our community, they’re part of the ministry of what’s happening here. And we really do love them and they’re important to us.”

David Rodgers has been volunteering for almost 15 years. Rodgers said volunteering especially on Christmas Day is a rewarding experience.

“A lot of people don’t have anybody this time of year. It’s just terrible for them,” Rodgers said. “And I’m just grateful we have organizations like this that reach out to our community and help people. And you can see the smiles on their face.”

Gale Schoultz was served at the lunch today and she is grateful for all the volunteers.

“This place is very warming, comfortable,” Schultz said. “And I couldn’t pick a better place to have a family.”