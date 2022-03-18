SPRINGFIELD – Rain is in the forecast for most of the day of Friday, washing away the warmth and sunshine the Ozarks has been enjoying over the past few days.

Still, a rainy Friday is a perfect chance to relax and unwind after a busy week. Here are some ways to enjoy this gloomy start to the weekend this afternoon.

Read a book you haven’t gotten to yet

Play a board game with family or friends

Plan for your spring garden

Take care of a few household chores

Find a fuzzy blanket and watch movies

Make a hot cup of tea or coffee

Call a friend you haven’t spoken to in awhile

Catch up on your favorite podcast

There’s currently a flood warning for several counties around the Ozarks this afternoon, including Taney, Wright, Texas, Webster, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Howell, and Stone counties.

The flood warning is effective until 5:15 pm. You can stay up to date on weather conditions throughout the Ozarks with the OzarksFirst weather radar, or by using the KOLR10 Weather Experts App.