SPRINGFIELD – Rain is in the forecast for most of the day of Friday, washing away the warmth and sunshine the Ozarks has been enjoying over the past few days.
Still, a rainy Friday is a perfect chance to relax and unwind after a busy week. Here are some ways to enjoy this gloomy start to the weekend this afternoon.
- Read a book you haven’t gotten to yet
- Play a board game with family or friends
- Plan for your spring garden
- Take care of a few household chores
- Find a fuzzy blanket and watch movies
- Make a hot cup of tea or coffee
- Call a friend you haven’t spoken to in awhile
- Catch up on your favorite podcast
There’s currently a flood warning for several counties around the Ozarks this afternoon, including Taney, Wright, Texas, Webster, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Howell, and Stone counties.
The flood warning is effective until 5:15 pm. You can stay up to date on weather conditions throughout the Ozarks with the OzarksFirst weather radar, or by using the KOLR10 Weather Experts App.