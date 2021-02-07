The passion of sports memorabilia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The NFL season may be behind us now, but the passion for sports and collectible’s never sleeps.

A love for sports memorabilia can manifest itself in many ways. It can keep a moment in time alive forever, or even be as simple as invoking a memory.

Some may collect it, but Judd Lasher, owner of 417 helmets, takes joy in creating it.

“417 Helmets started out as a hobby,” said Lasher. “Those helmets, just thinking they’d go on the shelf, being a display item here at the house.”

Soon that hobby turned into a full-fledged business.

“I do a lot of high school helmets or old college helmets,” said Lasher. “I’ve had several coaches contact me, ‘Hey, can you do a helmet from every place I’ve coached.'”

He keeps some pro helmets on hand but can do just about anything.

“We’ll head back here and this is where I keep the shells, this is where I keep a few of em’ here. There’s the Chiefs.”

He has parts scattered throughout the workshop. Some completed products have even found a permanent place in his home. It’s something that keeps him busy.

“For a side hustle for sure. Kind of go from one order to the next and try to stay organized.”

Some people in the memorabilia world treat collecting as a sport itself.

“We’ll buy people entire collections from them or if you have individual cards, we’ll buy those.”

Scott Pierson, owner of Ballcard Investments LLC, got heavy into the card-collecting game a few years ago thanks to the rise of one athlete in particular.

“I said ‘Alright, I’m going to buy Patrick Mahomes cards.’ So began a journey that has changed my life in many ways, but has educated me about the card market itself.”

Pierson says Mahomes is the hottest player in the card market, and with prices like these, it’s no surprise.

“His prizm card, back in October of 2015, this card cost $15 raw. A graded version of this card now costs $15,000.”

But why are some of these little pieces of cardboard so expensive? Some include autographs, pieces of jersey, even actual gems.

“It’s the same reason art is valuable. There is a market for it, people like it, and people love their athletes. You can buy a piece of your player, and then as that player progresses and they do better, the market for their card increases.”