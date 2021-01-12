The Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy delivers over 1,800 prescriptions through its Meds-to-Beds program

From left to right: Stephanie Rodman, Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy Technician, Katie Mahan, Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy Director, and Melynni Yarber, Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy Manager

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– The Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy marked a milestone in their Meds-to-Beds program with over 1,800 prescriptions filled and delivered to patients since July 2020.

According to a press release, from July the program served 576 patients, filling and delivering 1,857 prescriptions.

Ozarks Healthcare’s Meds-to-Beds program is a free service offered through the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy. The program delivers prescriptions and over-the-counter medications to patients before they leave the health system’s hospital.

“The overall goal of our Meds-to-Beds program is to make our patients’ lives easier and give them less to worry about as they end their hospital stay,” said Katie Mahan, Director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy. “Our patients have the opportunity to receive their medication bedside, before they leave our care, and receive education about their medication at one time.”

In addition to providing a delivery service for personal medication, the program also prevents potential patient readmissions.

“Our Meds-to-Beds program prevents medication interruption as a patient leaves the hospital,” Mahan said. “After a procedure or operation, it can be extra difficult for a patient to sort through insurance and medication pricing. If travel is involved, this can also discourage patients from actually obtaining and taking the medication they need.”

