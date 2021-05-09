The Ozarks A Capella wins 2021 ICHSA Virtual Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Ozarks A Capella came out on top for the International Championship of High School A Cappella.

The Ozarks A Capella is a team consisting of 15 students from high schools across Southwest Missouri, including Springfield, Nixa, Republic, Rogersville, and Bolivar.

Organizer Luke Thomas says the team has been on quite the journey. The group came in second place at the semi-finals but was able to secure a spot in the finals after being picked during the wildcard round.

The song that won the group their title is called “Remind Me”.

Auditions to join the Ozarks A Cappella will be open until May 23, 2021.