SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds is preparing to host its first big event, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Ozarks BBQ Fest will be held in June 19 and 20. Special Events Manager, Larry Krauck, described the changes due to COVID-19.

Krauck also discussed plans for the fair this summer, and Fair Food Fundays, which will happen again this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (June 11-13).