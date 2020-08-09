The New Normal: how COVID-19 has changed internships

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – COVID-19 has put college students to the test, financially, moving to mostly online classes, and even putting off graduation.

When many states went into stay-at-home orders, that compromised many higher education students’ ability to participate in internships, something many need to graduate.

KOLR10 talked with Arvest’s Internship Coordinator who says Arvest values the work interns do and they couldn’t afford to not offer internships, so they did it virtually.

Brandon Williams is an intern with Arvest. Right now he’s about to be a senior at Evangel University.

“Arvest didn’t really know if they were going to have their internship program at the beginning, but I was notified, pretty early on, that they were going to have it. So, that was, really, a relief to me. I just wanted to do it to get experience because I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do after I graduated and banking was one of those options for me. So, I was really excited to dip my feet in the water a little bit and get a feel of what the banking world is like.” Brandon Williams

Beth Graves is the internship coordinator at Arvest. She says the reason Arvest was determined to still offer internships is because many employees there like having interns to help out.

“Basically, what we did is what we’re doing for our associates and try to implement that with our interns, which, in the past, we haven’t really had remote interns. We really want to make it a very real world for them and that’s another reason it was important for us to have our internships. Several of my areas were like, ‘we’ve got to have them. They do a lot of valuable work for us in the summer.’ we also like to expose our culture to students and let them see how great Arvest is. We hire a lot of interns that we have. Some of them stay on in the school year and then some of them come back to work with us after graduation. Beth Graves

Williams says he has learned a lot through the program, especially virtual communication skills. He says it was a little difficult at the beginning but as the internship continued he says it started to a roll a bit smoother.

Graves says virtual internships is something Arvest is looking to do even when COVID-19 isn’t a concern anymore.

She says if they offer the virtual internship in the future, they’ll be able to have students intern from all over the Ozarks.