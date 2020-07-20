‘The New Normal’: COVID-19 impacting domestic adoption process

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While some have been worried about keeping their families safe from the coronavirus over the past few months, others were looking to add to their families.

Madison Hever has more on our series “The New Normal” where we take a look at how the virus is impacting the family dynamic.

COVID-19 has had an impact on everyone these days, and that doesn’t exclude adoptions, including one family that adopted their newborn son domestically at the beginning of the spread of the virus in the US.

Regina Smith is a social worker in southwest Missouri for NightLight, a national adoption agency.

“Each region and each state and each hospital having different policies and procedures regarding COVID and who they allow in and traveler restrictions, that has been some of the biggest challenges that our families have faced,” Smith said.

Luckily, the Holmes family was allowed in the hospital after they drove across the country with their whole family to pick up their baby boy – Shamar.

“We were going to have our kids stay at home with our parents so we decided to all go to South Carolina,” the Holmeses said. “There are limitations as far as, who could come in, where you could come in, certain entrances you were routed through. I think there was only one entrance to the hospital that was open and I think the governor of South Carolina had shut down hospitals completely and the social worker had to get, like, special permission for us to be in there and so, we were the only ones going into the hospital and coming out of the hospital besides the social worker.”

On top of cross country travel and restrictions in the hospital, Shamar’s birth mother also had not yet made a decision if she wanted the Holmeses to take care of Shamar.

“When she doesn’t have the support that she needs, in the hospital during the most critical time, it can leave her feeling very isolated,” Smith said. “She may then, in turn, decide not to follow through with an adoption plan.”

“We had determined when she made her decision, that, you know, we were going to be fine with that, be cool with that, bless her in her decision,” said the Holmeses. “Like, no matter what, we wanted our little guy Shamar, this little blessing, our little blessing.”

They say to really think about if you, too, might be a part of a loving family that could adopt.

“I find it just really inspirational that families are so willing to do whatever it takes to bring their child home,” Smith said. “Children still need to be in loving families. Just because we’re experiencing a pandemic, doesn’t mean that the need quits.”

And when asked if it’s worth it?

” Of course!” the Holmeses laughed. “Let’s do it five more times!”

The Holmes family is now back at home in Colorado with their new baby son.