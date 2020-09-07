‘The New Normal’: Celebrating your favorite fall traditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things this year and many of us may be looking to fall traditions to bring a sense of normalcy.

As we continue our “New Normal” series, we talked with a couple of local businesses that will still be open for all your favorite fall-themed activities, just with a few small changes.

Sterling Mathis is the owner of Dungeons of Doom and Hotel of Terror in Springfield.

“We don’t want anybody sick,” Mathis said. “I want people to have a good time. To do that, we have taken some precautions to do that.”

He says just because there’s a pandemic, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun while participating in fall or Halloween activities.

“This, you’re part of an adventure,” Mathis said. “You’ve got to figure out how to go through, first of all. And there’s going to be people behind a lot of the things that you’re just sneaking around that’s going to jump out and scare you. I think it’s going to be a good year because people have been cooped up for a long time and they want something fun to do and it’s safe.”

He says the building will be disinfected every day before opening and employees will be screened.

“Everyone that works for me is required to wear a mask under their mask,” Mathis said. “So, everybody that you encounter through the building will have a mask on. When you go in the building, there will be at least a minute between groups that go through the building. So, you shouldn’t really ever run into anybody else inside the building.”

Over at the Exeter Corn Maze, you can expect similar measures to be taken.

“Back when this hit, we kind of started planning right off the bat,” said owner Artie. “Cleaning and sanitation-wise, we’re cleaning the, kind of, the high-traffic areas. We’ve got hand sanitizer at every building on the farm and we’ve put in more handwashing sinks. There’s no mask mandate but we do have masks available if they want one.”

They’ve also widened the waiting lines for the haunted houses to allow for social distancing.

“The corn maze, the paths on those are 6-foot wide and there’s an entrance and an exit,” Artie said. “So, you know, if say you should run into somebody in the maze, you can keep that distance in the maze as well. It is outdoors. You’re out on the farm. There’s really nothing safer than being outdoors on the farm. We want everybody to feel safe and be comfortable.”

This weekend was actually opening weekend for the Exeter Corn Maze and they’re open through Nov. 1 and next weekend is the opening weekend for Dungeons of Doom.

They’ll be open through Oct. 31.