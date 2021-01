SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is hosting a free COVID-19 testing site on Jan. 21.

The testing site will be at the old Price Cutter building located at 1720 Grand Street and testing will begin at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People wanting to receive a COVID-19 test do not have to be a Greene County resident, but you do have to a Missouri address.

If you would like to register online you can click here to register or you call 919-351-6256