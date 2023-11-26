SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been home to its fair share of architects over the years, but James L. Heckenlively may have been among the most successful in the city.

Postcard courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Library District

His career in Springfield began in 1894. Friends of the architect say Heckenlively first came to town while working for the company responsible for the construction of what was variously called Springfield Normal School, Taylor Normal School and Springfield Normal and Business College. Heckenlively was serving as superintendent of construction for the building, which was built in the historic Pickwick Place neighborhood.

Following the completion of the project, Heckenlively made Springfield his home and formed a partnership with local architect George F. Reed. In addition to commercial buildings, the pair also designed several homes in the early 1900s.

Their partnership dissolved around 1913, when Heckenlively joined the Army. He enlisted about the time the United States became involved in World War I. His military career would last until 1918 and include service as “…captain in the quartermaster corps of the construction division, captain of engineers, major of engineers and major of auxiliary”, according to his obituary.

When Heckenlively returned to the Queen City, he partnered with one of Reed’s former employees – Carl G. Mark.

The firm of Heckenlively and Mark spent the next two decades designing and constructing several of Springfield’s best-known buildings.

Photo courtesy of Richard Crabtree, local historian and realtor with Murney Associates

Heckenlively’s influence on the architectural landscape of the Ozarks is significant, as evidenced by his inclusion and introduction in a 1914 book titled “Past and Present of Greene County, Missouri” by Jonathan Fairbanks and Clyde Edwin Tuck.

A portion of the volume briefly chronicles Heckenlively’s life, and the section dedicated to the architect begins by saying:

In reviewing the various professional interests of Greene County, the name of James L. Heckenlively cannot be ignored, for he has long been one of the most successful and best-known architects in the Southwest.” Jonathan Fairbanks and Clyde Edwin Tuck in “Past and Present of Greene County, Missouri.”

Fairbanks and Tuck describe his career as “…marked by a steady growth…” and having made himself one of the most desirable architects in the area.

Born in Gentry County, Missouri, Heckenlively was the eldest of eight children. He was educated there and taught school before later attending Normal College at Stanberry, Missouri. In their book, Fairbanks and Tuck say he had “… a decided natural bent toward architecture…”

Those natural talents may have prompted Heckenlively’s decision to pursue architecture as his trade after leaving college. He served as an apprentice and learned the business while still in Stanberry. Later, he would move to St. Joseph and continue his work, including training as a carpenter.

Heckenlively and Mark’s partnership was dissolved in 1938 and only due to the passing of both men. Mark was 50 years old at the time of his death in February, and according to the Springfield Leader and Press, died of a sudden heart attack while in the firm’s offices downtown. In August, just six months after the passing of his partner, 75-year-old Heckenlively passed away from a long, heart-related illness.

Several examples of Heckenlively and Mark’s work still exist. Their credits include:

The original St. John’s Hospital building was designed by Heckenlively and finished in 1906. It has since been converted into affordable housing and is called Franciscan Villa. Photo by Jessica Hammer.

The cornerstone of the Masonic Temple was laid in 1906 and contained a time capsule. The capsule was later opened in 1980 to reveal several coins, newspapers from 1906 and a business card from Reed and Heckenlively. Courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Nowadays, the Masonic Temple is home to the luxury Hotel Vandivort. Photo by Jessica Hammer.

Today, the Downtown Church has taken up residence in another Heckenlively building. It was originally constructed for the St. Paul’s Methodist Episcopal Church. Photo by Jessica Hammer.

Reed and Heckenlively designed several houses, including this one on Walnut Street. Courtesy Richard Crabtree, local historian and realtor for Murney Associates.

Construction on the Shrine Mosque was ongoing when this photo was taken in 1922. Photo by Bruce May, courtesy of Richard Crabtree, local historian and realtor for Murney Associates.

This drawing of the proposed Shrine Mosque ran in the Springfield Leader in October 1921. Courtesy of the Springfield Leader via newspapers.com

Depicted is the original Grace Methodist Episcopal Church. The current location on Jefferson Street was designed by Heckenlively and built in 1921. Courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Springfield’s first high school was established in 1867, and occupied a building at the corner of Jefferson and Center (later Central) in 1893. Courtesy of the Springfield Greene-County Library District.

In 1870-71, the Central School was built where Central High School sits now (at the corner of Jefferson and Olive). Central High was nearly closed down twice, in 1982 and 1995, but the school board decided to renovate rather than tear down the building. Photo by Jessica Hammer.

The firm was also responsible for several school buildings in the Ozarks, including Tipton, Stoutland, Halfway, Preston, Spokane, Reeds Spring and several others.