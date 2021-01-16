The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri offered low-cost vaccinations and microchipping for pet owners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri offered pet owners a convenient opportunity to have their cats and dogs vaccinated and microchipped.

The low-cost clinic was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan 16.

Sue Davis, the executive director of the local humane society, said if you missed out on Saturday’s event you’ll get another chance. These low-cost clinics happen at least once a month.

“Well we do any puppy boosters, kitten vaccinations, and we also do rabies which is the most important of course,” said Davis. ” Obviously COVID-19 made things a little bit challenging, but we are observing social distancing and asking people to wait in the car just to make sure we can manage our social distancing and traffic while still serving the community.”

Vaccines are $12 each and microchipping costs $20 per animal.