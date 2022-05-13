SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The White House has announced new measures it is taking to help address the nationwide baby formula shortage.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new website with a focus on directing parents on how they can find baby formula from manufacturers themselves to local communities in your region.

The site also lists alternative options parents can take, like reaching out to your OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they have samples readily available, and guidance like warning against watering down formula.

The resource is found at www.hhs.gov/formula.