SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have been busy since news broke that Affordable Towing would stop running their trucks in November.

Data provided by SPD shows that officers responded to seven calls between Nov. 7 and Nov. 29 at Affordable Towing’s headquarters on Florida Street, ranging from trespassing to commercial burglary.

The company’s location on Division Street has seen 14 calls over the past six weeks that include stealing, auto theft, commercial burglary and more.

OzarksFirst spoke with the City of Springfield about what the city can do, if anything.

“The number of calls are taken care of by the police department,” said Brock Rowe, Director of Building Development Services. “If it becomes a continuous problem, we will step in and if it’s open, we will board up the building.”

Rowe said there are steps the city has to take before intervening on private property.

“Once it’s complained about enough and it comes through our, through our Citizens Resource Center and service request is created, we will go check it out,” Rowe said. “Our inspectors will [check it out] and if there is a violation based on the 13 things that are outlined in Chapter 26 [of Springfield City Code] we will post the property. Then, we will move forward with whatever action we need to do on that.”

Violations outlined in that particular city code include structures whose interior walls or other vertical structures lean or buckle, that have been substantially damaged by fire, that have large amounts of trash or materials susceptible to fire, that have been condemned as unfit for habitation and several others.

OzarksFirst reached out to Affordable Towing, and a representative declined to comment.

Rowe said if a violation is found, steps will be taken to address the issue at that time.

“We will start the course of trying to abate that, working with the owner, trying to figure out a solution to take care of that property so that it doesn’t happen again,” Rowe said.