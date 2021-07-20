The City of Lake Ozark cancels all remaining ‘Bike Nights” for 2021

LAKE OZARK, Mo.– The City of Lake Ozark has canceled all remaining “Bike Nights” for the rest of the year due to the fatal shooting between motorcycle gangs outside of Casablanca.

“Bike Night” took place on the third Thursday of every month during the summer.

“We are going to do what we can to keep this type of incident outside of the city of Lake Ozark,” Police Chief Gary Launderville said. “Do we really want to allow them (motorcycle gangs) to take over our businesses and our city? Do you think people will continue to come here and visit our community?”

Launderville urged cooperation between business owners, the Lake Ozark Police Department, and the city.

“A few businesses have welcomed them into their business, catered to them and in some cases allowed them to take over your bar,” he noted. “It’s your establishment. If you want them coming in and taking over, that’s on you, but it affects the rest of the city.”