The Chiefs are preparing for a title defense with a new face in the backfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Year 3 of the Patrick Mahomes led offense, with no preseason, no problem, except for “Me not getting hit,” Patrick Mahomes said.

Better competition may be at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

“The ones get to compete against a lot against each other and that does nothing but make each side better,” Head Coach Andy Reid said.

“We love to compete, we’re fiery, we love go out there every single rep and act like it’s our last rep that we have to win,” Mahomes said.

With that competition, it is helping QB1 get better.

“You see how guys are running routes, how we’re trying different stuff and then we go to the sideline after and we talk about those routes, why they did this, what I was thinking, what they were thinking and we try to get on the same page,” Mahomes said. “When we get in a game, we know exactly what each other’s thinking and we can really go out there and execute at a high level.”

Number 15’s ready to go and try to improve upon his Super Bowl MVP season from last year but he has some help in the backfield, somebody that guys are excited about, the RB1 from LSU, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

“He’s a lot quicker than me and do a whole lot more than what I did coming out, but I will say this, the kids got a great look about himself,” Eric Bieniemy said.

“He comes in he’s a very quiet dude, he works hard, and he fits right in. I feel like over time, you won’t even be able to tell he’s a rookie,” Tyreek Hill said.

“He’s stepped in, he’s learned the offense, he’s not making a lot of mistakes, he’s playing fast and he’s got incredible vision,” Mahomes said.

“You can see every bit of why the Chiefs think he is the perfect fit for what they try to do. He has versatility, his quickness,” Sam Mellinger said.

Okay, okay, I got it. Coaches, players, writers. everyone’s gushing about him, so how does he feel it is going?

“Felt like everything slowed down, just because the nature of football, everything slows down with pads just because of the contact and everything else as far as what I see from the running back position,” Edwards-Helaire said.

He has a steady influence of vets assisting him including former LSU teammate Darrel Williams.

“And he’s also in the room with me now and he’s been in this offense, so as far as anybody I turn to initially, it’s Darrel. Everybody’s here for me and everybody’s here for the team,” Edwards-Helaire said “As long as I go out there, do what I need to do, and I feel like I’m calm and we’re executing than the ball rolling.”

Edwards-Helaire mentions how the playbook is coming to him. The tempo reminds him of his LSU days and that the title of RB1, well, he was always ready for it.

“It felt like I just needed to be 100% tuned in from the beginning. Get this playbook, start rolling and do my job. It was never a shell-shocking moment,” Edwards-Helaire said.

The only shell-shocking moment may be the heat, he was held out of Sunday’s reps due to dehydration.

“It’s hot everywhere!” He said. But he is hydrated now and ready to help the offense keep rolling.