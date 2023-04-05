TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Texas County man has been arrested and charged with seven felonies after resisting arrest.
Online court documents show 28-year-old Gaige Watts is charged with:
- One felony count of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender
- Three felony counts of second-degree assault
- One felony count of third-degree assault
- One felony count of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
- One felony count of possession of controlled substance
According to a press release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were searching for a suspect in a stealing case when they located Watts sitting in a parked pickup truck outside of a residence.
A deputy approached the vehicle and attempted to detain Watts, but he resisted and fled on foot. While running from deputies, Watts stole a second vehicle and was eventually detained when he attempted to flee that vehicle on foot.
Deputies discovered a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the first vehicle Watts was in, along with a stolen motorcycle in the bed of the pickup.
Watts is being held in Texas County Jail on a $1 million bond.