SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’ve been waiting to get your license or tags renewed, a temporary license office will open in Springfield on Aug. 17.

The office will be located at the Landers State Office Building off of the Square.

It will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Department of Revenue will also be operating a new, temporary phone-in vehicle registration renewal service. That phone number is 573-751-1957.

Temporary offices will also be opened in Kansas City and St. Louis.