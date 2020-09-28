Temple Israel to hold Yom Kippur service via Zoom

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Jewish day of atonement, or Yom Kippur, starts tonight.

Temple Israel in Rogersville plans to hold its services on Zoom due to the pandemic.

“As much as we would love to see each other in our sanctuary, our first concern is for human life, and so we use Zoom,” said Rabbi Barbara Block. “And so we use Zoom. Although we’re not together in person, we have members who are from as far away as California and New York.”

On Yom Kippur, Jewish people fast and apologize to God for things they did or didn’t do.

They also reminisce about their lives, and how they they have to make the most of it.

Block says Temple Israel will be having five services, one Sept. 27 and four on Monday, Sept. 28.

Block says Yom Kippur is special every year, but especially in 2020.

“This year with COVID-19 we’re especially aware of our mortality, and of the mortality of our loved ones,” Block said. “And so in that way, there is perhaps a special urgency or a special awareness of our mortality.”

Block says she’s expecting a good turnout.