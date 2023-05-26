For nearly 50 years, PFI owner Randy Little was a mainstay on television screens across the Ozarks. His commercials all sounded similar, with the famous tagline “…And I’m not kidding.” About two years ago, PFI was sold to Cavenders, leaving Randy retired. Sort of.

Little did he know, retirement would be short-lived. The original Boot Daddy is getting a little more mud on his boots after purchasing Missouri Berries in Republic.

It wasn’t a move Randy saw coming, “From boots to berries. I don’t know how, but it’s been a blast.”

Missouri Berries is drawing families from all over the Ozarks. While late May is strawberry season, Randy has big plans to follow. He will soon have blueberries, blackberries, pumpkins and lavender.

“This is the first year, the first everything,” laughs Randy, “It’s a big learning curve.”

The blueberries have given Randy the most trouble, “It’s not as easy as one thinks. Especially (growing) blueberries.”

Missouri Berries will be open Memorial Day weekend. Their hours are listed on their Facebook page.