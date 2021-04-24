Teenager dies in fatal crash overnight

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo.– A fatal crash that happened in McDonald County Friday, April 23, has left a teenage girl dead.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl died in a crash on State Highway 76 in Bethpage, Missouri.

The crash report states, the driver of a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center lane and struck the teenager driver head-on. The teenager was transported to a hospital but later died of her injuries.

It is unknown if the other driver sustained any injuries but was given a sobriety test.

