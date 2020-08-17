Teenage mountain bikers partner with Ozark Greenways to build a trail system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Teenage bikers who are wanting some mountain bike trails closer to their homes took matters in their own hands, literally.

Partnering with Ozark Greenways and several other organizations, the kids start by digging and building a trail system.

KOLR10’s Frances lin visited this land that’s owned by the city of Springfield.

“I would say it’s one and a half-mile of trail, maybe,” said Tucker Zweerink, the 15-year-old who came up with the idea to build these bike trails. I love mountain biking.”

These teenage bikers are building these trails with their own two hands.

“It was crazy, we were just using little shovels and hand tools and now,” said Easton Withers, a biker.

“We can’t ride our bikes unless we drive 35 minutes to get to sac rivers,” said Zweerink, “we just thought, what if we just built trails?”

“There’s nowhere else to ride in Springfield, you have to go like super far out in the country, none of us can drive, so we just built our own trails here,” said Cooper Talburt, another biker.

“We saw these as a big opportunity for us and other people to find trails and ride them,” Zweerink said, “it’s in progress, we’re working with Ozarks Greenways, the park board. We’re going to have the mountain biking team, the youth biking team for Springfield come in and help.”

Ozark Greenways spoke to KOLR10’s Frances Lin, and they said this project is in its early stages.

They are serving as the project coordinator, and the partnership is mapping out the next steps to refine these existing trails and develop a site plan with low-impact natural-surface trails.

“Having this during the summer just to chill out and be with friends is awesome now, it’s so much more than just a bike park,” said Withers.

“Now, I can just come out here, ride whenever, it’s all I do,” Zweerink said, “ride my bike.”

The kids and their partners are hoping to finish this trail that will be part of the Ozark Greenways trail system in the upcoming year.

Ozark Greenways also said at some point, they will need donations to continue with this project.

If you are interested in donating, visit Ozark Greenways’ website.