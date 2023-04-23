HANNIBAL, Mo. — A 14-year-old girl is dead after an underage driver crashed outside of New London.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on April 21. A 2007 Hummer H2 driven by a 15-year-old girl was traveling southbound on Route O when it went off the side of the road, hitting a sign and an embankment before overturning.

A 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl were in the car at the time of the crash.

The 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was transported by helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis in serious condition. The driver and the 8-year-old were taken to a hospital in Hannibal with moderate injuries.

The MSHP says none of the children were wearing their seatbelts.