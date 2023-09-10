OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist from Tecumseh is dead after a head-on crash with a car.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Todd D. Huddleston was three miles east of Gainesville and heading east on U.S. 160 at around 3:10 p.m. on Sep. 9.

Huddleston’s bike crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup truck.

MSHP said Huddleston was dead at the scene, and the pickup truck driver was taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

This is Troop G’s 24th fatality for 2023.