SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After nine decades, the Taneyhills Library is looking to go public.

“We went before the voters in 2013 and it failed, and that’s unfortunate, but we kept going,” said library director Marcia Schemper-Carlock. “We cannot continue to serve a service of population this size on such a limited budget.”

The plan is to put a tax levy on the ballot.

A presentation given to Branson’s Board of Aldermen showed the tax hike would increase property taxes, adding $0.18 for every hundred dollars of value.

According to that presentation, Taney County is one of four counties in the entire state without a single publicly-funded library.

If the levy isn’t approved, Taney County’s only library will have to close its doors and members will have to travel to other counties for access.

“I want it to continue,” resident Lisa Henderson said. “My kids [used it], my grandkids now are coming, and so it’s a great resource.”

“They will need to go to Stone County, and Stone County has three public libraries,” Schemper-Carlock said. “The other option is Christian County, and they have four public libraries there Nixa, Ozark, Clever and Sparta, and then of course Springfield.”

If approved, the levy would only affect people in the Hollister and Branson school districts.

“We discovered that if we went for a sub-district within the county and based it on primarily where our membership lives,” Schemper-Carlock said. “That plan resonated with the commissioners and that’s what they approved.”

A potential closure hangs over the heads of those enjoying the library’s resources and those maintaining them.

“I think it would be detrimental. I think the library should always be available just for all kinds of information,” Henderson said.

“I’m trying not to think about it because I just don’t know where I will end up,” said library manager Jennifer Harmon. “I do have to work. My husband and I both work full-time and so I don’t have an option just to stay at home or work part-time. I do need a job and I really, really want to work in the library field.”

Voters will determine the fate of the Taneyhill Library on August 8, 2023.