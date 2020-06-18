Taneycomo Virtual Festival Orchestra

BRANSON, MO- Since 2012, the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra has provided free classical music concerts and educational programs that serve the central Ozarks.

This year, they are continuing this tradition in a different way. The festival usually brings in classical musicians from across the United States to play live shows in Branson during the summer. This year the TFO has gone completely virtual, which means the musicians play and stream live shows directly from their homes.

Their first virtual concert was on June 10th, but the live performances will continue through Saturday, June 20th. You can find their schedule for the 2020 virtual concerts at https://www.taneycomofestivalorchestra.org/concert-schedule.