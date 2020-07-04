Taney County health officials announce potential community exposures from six positive cases

TANEY COUNTY, Mo- The Taney County Health Department announces several community exposures from six positive COVID-19 cases.

The health department also says they have confirmed 12 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count in Taney County to 79.

According to a press release from the department, before being diagnosed, the 12 cases visited the following locations:

Saturday, June 27th- Smith Creek Moonshine at Tanger Outlet Mall from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (masked)

Sunday, June 28th- Walmart Super Center at Branson Hills sometime in the morning (masked)

Monday, June 29th Scooters in Forsyth from 4:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. (masked) Smith Creek Moonshine at Tanger Outlet Mall from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (masked) Walmart Super Center at Branson Hills from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (not masked) Walmart Super Center at Branson Hills from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (masked)

Tuesday, June 30th Scooters in Forsyth from 4:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. (masked) Walmart on HWY 76 from 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. (masked) Panch Villa, Arkansas in the early afternoon (not masked) YMCA in Hollister in the afternoon (not masked)

Wednesday, July 1st – Smith Creek Moonshine at Tanger Outlet Mall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masked)

The health department says if you were at any of these locations during these times of exposures, please monitor for symptoms.