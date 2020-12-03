Taney County health officials announce four new COVID-19 deaths

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department has announced four new COVID-19 related deaths.
According to a press release, those who died were:
- A male in his 70s
- A male in his 80s
- A female in her 70s
- A female in her 60s
These four bring the Taney County COVID-19 death total to 38.
“As we approach winter and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance,” states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”