Taney County Health Department reports four COVID-19 related deaths

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Taney County Health Department has announced for people have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, the four deaths are connected to nursing homes in the county.

“We are sorry to announce four additional COVID-19 deaths of Taney County residents.” states Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department, “Our hearts go out to these individuals’ families.”

Taney County COVID-19 numbers: