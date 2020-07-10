Taney County Health Department releases new list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– The Taney County Health Department is urging the public to consider where they’ve been recently, while sharing a list of places visited by three people who have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:

Sunday, June 28th

12:00 pm- 1:30 pm White River Fish House, Branson Landing (unmasked)

1:30 pm-2:00 pm Bass Pro Shop, Branson Landing (unmasked)

4:00 -6:00 pm Tanger Outlet Stores (unmasked)

*Visited Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Under Armour (unmasked)

Saturday, July 4th

Time unknown Big Cedar 4th of July Fireworks Display (unmasked)

8:00 -9:00 pm Getting Basted (unmasked)

Sunday, July 5th

2:00-3:00 pm Tanger Outlet Stores (masked)

2:30-3:30 pm Olive Garden (unmasked)

Time unknown Top of the Rock Golf Tour (unmasked)

6:30-8:00 pm Little Hacienda, Branson (unmasked)

Tuesday, July 7th

12:00 pm Target in Branson (masked)

The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is reporting 116 total cases of COVID-19. 52 of those cases have recovered. There are still 61 active cases. Three people in Taney County have died because of COVID-19.

If you were at any of these locations during this time, the Health Department is encouraging you to monitor for symptoms.

“If symptoms do develop,” the Health Department says, “please notify your healthcare provider for further consultation.”

The Taney County Health Department is asking everyone to wear a face-covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines.

Call the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 for more information.