Taney County Health Department announces 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 27.

According to the health department, this brings the total case count up to 54.

“Many of these cases are community spread, and the TCHD is urging everyone to wear a face covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick,” the health department said.

According to the health department, positive individuals visited the following locations:

  • Sunday, June 21: New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister – 9:30 a.m. (unmasked)
    • MoMo Sushi & Grill in Branson – 3 p.m. (unmasked)
  • Wednesday, June 23: Target in Branson – 2:30 p.m. (masked)
  • Thursday, June 24: Target Starbucks in Branson – 2:45 p.m. (masked)

The health department asks if you were at any of these locations to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

