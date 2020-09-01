Taney County female seriously injured after one-vehicle accident

This photo is courtesy of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Western Taney County Fire Protection District helped one person who was trapped in their vehicle and who had serious injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Fire Protection District.

According to the post, at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, the Wester Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a single-vehicle accident at the 22-mile marker on Highway 65.

When crews arrived they found one person trapped inside a heavily-damaged vehicle.

After the woman was recovered from the car, she was transferred to a Springfield hospital, where she was treated for serious injuries.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour, according to the Facebook post.

Due to potentially upsetting content, Ozarks First is choosing not to share all of the photos published on the Western Taney County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. If you would like to see the full post you can click this link.