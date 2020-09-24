Taney County deputy run off the road, suspect in custody

UPDATE: The suspect is in custody.

Can confirm the suspect is now in custody. Was found at a home off of Wayland DR. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 24, 2020

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- A Taney County Sheriff’s deputy was run off the road and into a ditch near Christian Action Ministries Thursday morning.

A sheriff's deputy was ran off the road into a ditch outside of CAM in Taney County. A Helicopter is flying low over the area in search of the vehicle that caused this. We will have more updates to come @kolr10kozl pic.twitter.com/Gc9O5msz8v — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 24, 2020

A MSHP State Trooper on scene tells Ozarks First that a vehicle pulled out on 76 from a shopping center that houses CAM then hit the deputy. Authorities say the suspect fled to a nearby subdivision. Authorities were able to locate the suspect’s car but are still searching the area for the suspect.

Ozarks First Reporter Jacob Blount was near the scene and tweeted that a helicopter is flying low near the area looking for a vehicle that allegedly ran the deputy off the road.

Pictures of the helicopter flying over looking for the vehicle that fled the scene after running a Taney County Sheriff's Deputy into the ditch I posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/RZyxcQJCDA — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 24, 2020

The deputy was taken to Cox Branson with moderate injuries.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.