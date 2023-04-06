HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two toddlers who went missing April 3.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states that two-year-old Kashton Plott and one-year-old Jaxon Plott were last seen in the Hollister area.

Law enforcement believes the children may be with their mother Kristina “Kat” Knoshaug, who may be driving a 2014 maroon Nissan Murano.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to locate and check the well-being of the children and is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call their office at 417-546-7250.

