Taney County confirms second death caused by COVID-19

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– According to the Director of the Taney County Health Department a second person in the area has died of COVID-19. The announcement was made in a video posted to the Health Department’s Facebook page on Friday, May 1st.

You can watch that video here:

In the video, Health Director Lisa Marshall also confirms the county’s most recent COVID-19 numbers. We’ve listed those numbers below.

Taney County: