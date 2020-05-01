Taney County confirms second death caused by COVID-19

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– According to the Director of the Taney County Health Department a second person in the area has died of COVID-19. The announcement was made in a video posted to the Health Department’s Facebook page on Friday, May 1st.
You can watch that video here:
In the video, Health Director Lisa Marshall also confirms the county’s most recent COVID-19 numbers. We’ve listed those numbers below.
Taney County:
- Sits at 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- Has six people in the area that have recovered from the virus.
- Has four active cases.
- Reported its second death caused by COVID-19 on Friday, May 1st.