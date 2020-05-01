Breaking News
19-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Springfield

Taney County confirms second death caused by COVID-19

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– According to the Director of the Taney County Health Department a second person in the area has died of COVID-19. The announcement was made in a video posted to the Health Department’s Facebook page on Friday, May 1st.

You can watch that video here:

In the video, Health Director Lisa Marshall also confirms the county’s most recent COVID-19 numbers. We’ve listed those numbers below.

Taney County:

  • Sits at 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
  • Has six people in the area that have recovered from the virus.
  • Has four active cases.
  • Reported its second death caused by COVID-19 on Friday, May 1st.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now