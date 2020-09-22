Taney County authorities investigating homicide of a Taneyville man

TANEYVILLE, Mo.- The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Taneyville man as a homicide.

According to a press release, authorities got a call about a man needing an ambulance Monday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they found 35-year-old Christopher Glenn Koch, dead.

Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell says the office got new information that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man they believe is the suspect.

That man has been transported to the Taney County Jail awaiting the formal filing of charges.