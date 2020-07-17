Taney County announces new potential COVID-19 community exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced new potential COVID-19 community exposures on July 17.

According to the health department, these new exposures come from two COVID-19 positive individuals.

Before being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:

Saturday, July 11 from 7:00 to 2:00 p.m. Starvin Marvin’s (masked)

(masked) Sunday, July 12 at 12:00 p.m. Walmart Supercenter (masked)

The health department asks if you were at any of these locations during this time to please monitor for symptoms.

According to the health department, there are 146 cases of COVID-19 in Taney County. There have been three deaths, 52 recovered and 91 active cases.

“If symptoms do develop, please notify your healthcare provider for further consultation,” the health department said. “Taney County Health Department is asking that everyone wear a face covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick.”